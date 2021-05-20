After heavy rains Tuesday and Wednesday, moderate flooding is expected along the Garcitas Creek and Guadalupe River Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy weather is forecast in Victoria, with a high of 82 degrees and a low of 70. There is no rain forecast today.
Near Inez, the Garcitas Creek is expected to crest at 23.1 feet today, causing continued moderate lowland flooding and inundating fields, pastures, roads and bridges. The creek is forecast to dip below flood stage later this afternoon.
In Bloomington, the Guadalupe River is currently at minor flood stage and is expected to crest just below major flood stage Sunday afternoon. At major flood stage, the river would flow several hundred yards wide, flooding areas south of Victoria and down to SH 35 and Tivoli.
In Victoria, the Guadalupe remains below flood stage but is expected to crest above flood stage Thursday and continue to rise through the weekend, causing flooding in the Riverside Park area and towards Constitution and Craig streets and areas west of Moody Street.
Officials in Victoria are closing Patriot Park Thursday and closing Riverside Park by Thursday evening.
Minor coastal flooding is also forecast today.
