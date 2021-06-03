More showers and thunderstorms are expected today, especially this afternoon.
A few storms could become strong and flash flooding is possible. Heavy rain could also lead to renewed river flooding on the Guadalupe and others.
Otherwise except some clouds and a high of 84 and a low of 71 tonight.
