A widespread morning fog is predicted to give way to sunshine and warm temperatures Wednesday.
A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees are forecast for the remainder of the day.
Wednesday night, a low of 56 degrees and increasing clouds are expected.
Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees are forecast.
That night, a low of 66 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are predicted.
