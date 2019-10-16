A flood advisory was in effect after rains drenched the Crossroads on Wednesday morning.
At least an inch of rain had fallen in Victoria as of 8:30 a.m., prompting the advisory with more precipitation expected later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.
About three-quarters of an inch of that rainfall fell in the space of an hour.
An additional tenth to quarter inch of rain was predicted to fall by Wednesday evening.
As a result, the weather service had issued a urban small stream advisory, warning residents of flooded streams and roadways.
"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," states a weather service advisory. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots."
The rain Wednesday was brought by a cold front, which would likely subside within days
Wednesday, the high temperature was expected to reach 74 degrees, and the low that evening was forecast at a chilling 59 degrees.
Thursday, there was a 10% chance for thunderstorms, and temperatures were expected to reach 77 degrees.
A 20% chance for rain was predicted for that night with a low of 61 degrees.
