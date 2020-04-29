Morning storms Wednesday should clear gradually.
A 50% chance for rain and storms is forecast for Wednesday morning with gradually clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 86 degrees and strong winds also are predicted.
That night should be clear with a low of 55 degrees.
Thursday, a high of 85 degrees and clear skies are forecast.
That night should stay clear with a low of 60 degrees.
