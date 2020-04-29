Generic_Weather5.jpg
Morning storms Wednesday should clear gradually.

A 50% chance for rain and storms is forecast for Wednesday morning with gradually clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 86 degrees and strong winds also are predicted.

That night should be clear with a low of 55 degrees.

Thursday, a high of 85 degrees and clear skies are forecast.

That night should stay clear with a low of 60 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

