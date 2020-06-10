Generic_Weather5.jpg
Mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees are forecast for Wednesday.

That night should be clear with a low of 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday, clear skies and a high of 94 degrees are forecast.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 67 degrees are expected that night.

