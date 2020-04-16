Mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees are forecast for Thursday.
That night, increasing cloud cover and a low of 65 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday could bring storms with a 20% chance for rains after 1 p.m. with cloudy skies and a high of 81 degrees.
That night, a 20% chance for rain could continue with cloudy skies and a low of 64 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.