Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-90s are expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
That night also should be mostly cloudy. Temperatures are predicted to dip into the lower 80s.
Friday, a forecast of mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 90s is predicted.
Heat index values could reach as high as 113 degrees in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.