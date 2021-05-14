Though the sun is out this morning, the National Weather Service predicts Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers before 1 p.m.
A high of 82 is forecast with a low of 69 tonight.
Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy and windy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. A high of 82 is forecast along with a low of 71, and winds will gust up to 23 miles per hour.
Sunday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase to 70%. A high of 81 is forecast along with a low of 73, and winds will continue to gust up to 23 miles per hour.
Thunderstorms could continue into next week.
