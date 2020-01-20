Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
After dark, temperatures could dip to 50 degrees, and rain is likely with a 60% chance for precipitation after midnight.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is predicted to fall.
Wednesday, showers and possible a thunderstorm are forecast with a high of 63 degrees.
The chance for rain is 90%, and between three quarters and an inch of rain could fall.
Showers and a low of 56 degrees are forecast for the evening.
