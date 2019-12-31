New Year's Eve night could be a bit rainy.
Mostly clear skies and a high of 62 degrees in the afternoon are forecast for Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
But that weather is predicted to give way to a 50% chance for rain and a low of 49 degrees at night.
New Year's Day, a 90% chance for rain is expected to bring between a quarter and half inch of rain during the afternoon.
The high is predicted to reach 62 degrees.
That night, an 80% chance for rain is predicted to continue with a low of 55 degrees.
The overnight low could drop to 55 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.