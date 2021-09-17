Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 94 degrees.
A low of 71 is forecast tonight.
Saturday is also likely to be sunny, but there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
