More overnight ice is expected in Victoria and the Crossroads Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
An overnight low of 29 degrees was predicted in Victoria with temperatures forecast into the 40s midday, according to the weather service.
Winter storm and freeze warnings are in effect until 6 and 9 a.m.
There was an 80% chance of precipitation after midnight, and about a tenth of an inch of ice was expected throughout most of the Crossroads.
"Freezing rain will expand to impact the Brush Country and Victoria Crossroads later tonight," according to the weather service. "The greatest accumulations are expected across the Victoria Crossroads and Northern Coastal Plains where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect."
Elevated roadways like bridges and overpasses are likely to remain slick, and small tree branches could become covered with ice and break off, leading to further power outages.
Another round of freezing rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.
