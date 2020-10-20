Partly sunny skies and warm weather are predicted Tuesday.
A 20% chance of showers is forecast before 8 a.m., with fog forecast between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. After that, the day is expected to be partly sunny, reaching a high of 88 degrees.
Tuesday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 71 degrees, according to the weather service.
Forecasters are predicting Wednesday to be foggy in the morning then mostly sunny, with a high of 89 degrees.
