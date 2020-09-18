Partly sunny skies and a chance of thunderstorms are forecast again for Friday.
A 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms is predicted mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The day is expected to reach a high of 90 degrees.
Friday evening should be mostly clear with a low of 68 degrees.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 87 degrees and a low of 67 degrees that night.
A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Sunday, with a high of 81 degrees and low of 70 degrees that night.
