Partly sunny skies and a chance of thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday.
A 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms is predicted for the day, according to the National Weather Service, with a high of 89 degrees expected.
More potential rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 71 degrees.
A chance of thunderstorms is predicted again for Friday.
