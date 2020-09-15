Partly sunny skies and a chance of thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday.
A 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms is predicted for the day mainly between 3 and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A high of 93 degrees is also expected.
More potential rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 74 degrees. A slight chance of thunderstorms are predicted again for Wednesday.
