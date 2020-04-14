Clear, sunny skies and pleasantly cool temperatures are predicted for Tuesday.
A high of 73 degrees and partly sunny skies are forecast for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 49 degrees are expected.
Wednesday, a high of 72 degrees and sunny skies are forecast.
That night could reach a low of 53 degrees and bring mostly clear skies.
