Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

Tuesday should bring beautiful weather.

A high of 80 degrees and clear, blue skies area predicted for the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds and gusts of up to 21 mph also are expected.

That night should be clear and cool with a low of 53 degrees.

Wednesday, a high of 77 degrees and mostly sunny skies are forecast.

Mostly cloudy skies and a low of 63 degrees are predicted for that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.