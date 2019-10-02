A wide band of low pressure bearing a slight chance for tropical system formation was expected to continue west across the Gulf of Mexico.
As of Wednesday, meteorologists predicted a 20% that the low pressure area would form a tropical cyclone by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Located just south of the western edge of Cuba, the low pressure area was expected to drift west-northwest across the Yucatan peninsula and into the southern Gulf.
No significant threat was predicted for South Texas, but rip currents could increase through next early next week.
In the Crossroads, isolated showers and possible storms were forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance for rain.
The high was expected to reach 94 degrees with a low of 75 degrees that night.
Thursday, a 20% chance for rain was forecast to continue through the evening with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 73 degrees.
