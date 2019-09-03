Meteorologists are monitoring a low pressure system expected to impact the eastern Mexican coast that could bring some wind and rain to South Texas.
As of Tuesday morning, the potential tropical cyclone was expected to form a tropical depression by the end of the day, according to the National Weather Service.
A potential tropical cyclone is described as disturbance that could bring hurricane or tropical storm conditions to land within 48 hours.
Although a tropical storm warning was restricted to portions of northeast Mexico, the system could bring rip currents, wind and rain to South Texas, according to a weather service bulletin.
Tuesday, there was a 20% chance for rain with partly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.
A 20% chance for rain was expected to continue that night with a low of 76 degrees.
Wednesday, a 20% chance of rain was predicted to continue with a high of 98 degrees.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 75 degrees were forecast for that night.
