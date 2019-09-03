Potential cyclone moves toward Mexico

The National Hurricane Center has classified the current low pressure system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

Meteorologists are monitoring a low pressure system expected to impact the eastern Mexican coast that could bring some wind and rain to South Texas.

As of Tuesday morning, the potential tropical cyclone was expected to form a tropical depression by the end of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A potential tropical cyclone is described as disturbance that could bring hurricane or tropical storm conditions to land within 48 hours.

Although a tropical storm warning was restricted to portions of northeast Mexico, the system could bring rip currents, wind and rain to South Texas, according to a weather service bulletin.

Tuesday, there was a 20% chance for rain with partly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.

A 20% chance for rain was expected to continue that night with a low of 76 degrees.

Wednesday, a 20% chance of rain was predicted to continue with a high of 98 degrees.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 75 degrees were forecast for that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.