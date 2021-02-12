Parts of the city of Cuero are experiencing a power outage due to a downed power line, according to the DeWitt County Office of Emergency management.
"Most of the city south of Broadway Street lost power, including the H-E-B," said Cyndi Smith, the emergency management coordinator.
Smith said the H-E-B has not had power for about two and a half hours.
At 1:30 p.m., the officials said a replacement power line arrived on the scene. Smith estimated the power will be turned back on by 2:45 p.m.
This story is developing. Check back for update.
