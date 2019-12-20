Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible Friday.
With a 60% chance for precipitation, the day could get wet, according to the National Weather Service.
Cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees are also forecast.
Rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter inch are expected with storms possible after noon.
Friday night, showers are likely, and a 60% chance for rain is predicted to continue.
Cloudy skies and a low of 48 degrees are forecast.
Saturday, a 30% chance for rain is forecast before noon with cloudy skies that could gradually turn mostly sunny.
The high is forecast at 61 degrees.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 40 degrees are predicted.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 64 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.