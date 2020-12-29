An approaching cold front and atmospheric conditions could bring rain and thunderstorms to the Crossroads region Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Tuesday, the National Weather Service placed several counties in the Coastal Bend and Crossroads region under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, including Victoria, Calhoun, Goliad and Refugio counties.
Windy conditions will develop on Wednesday ahead of the cold front followed by breezy to windy northwest winds that will arrive Thursday morning behind the front. The weather service forecasts winds from 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph before diminishing to 15-20 mph Thursday evening.
Storms are likely to produce 1-2 inches of rain in some parts of the Crossroads, the weather service said. Locally, higher amounts are possible in addition to minor flooding.
Through New Year's Eve, 1.5-2 inches of rain are forecast in Victoria and Port O'Connor.
Floodwaters could cause parts of small streams, canals and ditches to overflow although little to no property damage is expected, the weather service said. Quick ponding may occur at underpasses, low-lying spots and poor drainage areas, possibly prompting brief road closures and creating an increased risk of hydroplaning on roadways.
Six inches of water can cause tires to lose traction and begin to slide, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which encourages drivers to avoid low water crossings and driving on flooded roadways.
As the saying goes, "Turn around, don't drown."
