Meteorologists are monitoring an area of disturbed weather just of the Texas Coast.
Despite its proximity to the Crossroads, the area bore a low chance of forming a tropical system in the next five days, according to the National Weather Service.
But rainy weather was likely.
"Regardless of tropical development, this system will bring showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall to the middle Texas coast," states a weather service bulletin.
Additionally, there was a moderate risk of rip currents through Tuesday, and minor flooding, especially at high tides, was possible.
Through the week, rain and storms were expected in the Crossroads.
Monday, there was a 50% chance for rain with partly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall was expected.
That night, the chance for precipitation was 40% with a low of 75 degrees.
Tuesday, a 60% chance for rain was predicted with a high of 91 degrees. Between a quarter and half inch of rain was predicted to fall.
A 50% chance for rain was forecast to continue that night with a low of 74 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.