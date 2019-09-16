Weather disturbance has low chance of development in next five days

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather located in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The chances of development are low over the next five days.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

Meteorologists are monitoring an area of disturbed weather just of the Texas Coast.

Despite its proximity to the Crossroads, the area bore a low chance of forming a tropical system in the next five days, according to the National Weather Service.

But rainy weather was likely.

"Regardless of tropical development, this system will bring showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall to the middle Texas coast," states a weather service bulletin. 

Additionally, there was a moderate risk of rip currents through Tuesday, and minor flooding, especially at high tides, was possible.

Through the week, rain and storms were expected in the Crossroads.

Monday, there was a 50% chance for rain with partly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall was expected.

That night, the chance for precipitation was 40% with a low of 75 degrees.

Tuesday, a 60% chance for rain was predicted with a high of 91 degrees. Between a quarter and half inch of rain was predicted to fall.

A 50% chance for rain was forecast to continue that night with a low of 74 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

