Rain is expected today and tomorrow and a severe cold front approaching this weekend could bring freezing temperatures to the Crossroads.
Today's forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and a high of 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.
Overnight, the chance of precipitation is 60% and a low of 46 degrees is expected.
Thursday marks the start of what is expected to be an extended chilly stretch in Victoria. A high of 54 degrees is expected along with a low of 42.
There is an 80% chance of showers tomorrow, and a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible. Winds of 11 to 15 miles an hour are expected, with gusts of up to 18 miles an hour.
Friday is expected to be cloudy and windy, with a high of 52 and a low of 41.
Saturday, there is a 20% chance of showers, with strong winds, a high of 53 and a low of 31.
A low of 29 is expected Sunday night, and temperatures are currently forecast to plunge to 22 degrees Monday night.
