Morning showers and perhaps a storm are expected Tuesday.
Showers and possibly a storm are predicted before noon with a high of 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
An 80% chance for rain is forecasted to decrease to a 40% chance for rain during the afternoon.
Between a quarter and half inch of rain could fall.
Tuesday night, mostly clear skies and a low of 44 degrees are expected.
Wednesday, sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees are predicted with strong winds.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 46 degrees are expected.
