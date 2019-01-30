After a Wednesday of partly sunny skies, the Crossroads should expect days of drizzle.
Partly sunny skies, a high of 59 degrees and 7-11 mph wind were forecast Wednesday.
That evening, a 20 percent chance of showers was predicted with mostly cloudy skies, a low of 48 degrees and 7-9 mph wind.
A 50 percent chance for rain was expected Thursday with cloudy skies, a high of 64 degrees and 7-9 mph wind. Thunderstorms were possible, and between a tenth and quarter inch of rain could fall.
Thursday night, a 40 percent chance of rain was forecast with a 54-degree low and 7-9 mph wind.
A 20 percent chance of rain was expected Friday with mostly cloudy skies, a high of 71 degrees and 7-10 mph wind.
Friday night, a 30 percent chance of rain was expected with mostly cloudy skies, a low of 56 degrees and 7-10 mph wind.
