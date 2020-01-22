It's going to be a rainy Wednesday.
With a 90% chance for showers, the day is expected to bring between a quarter to half inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 64 degrees and 10-13 mph winds are also forecast.
Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 3 a.m., and less than a tenth of an inch of rain is predicted to fall.
The overnight low is forecast at 58 degrees, and the chance for rain is 60%.
Thursday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees are expected.
Thursday night, mostly clear skies and a low of 44 degrees are predicted.
