A new tropical depression is expected to form from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda.
Located over the Yucatan Peninsula as of Monday morning, the area of disturbed weather is likely to become a tropical depression in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. That area of disturbed weather is currently located over the Yucatan Peninsula.
With an 80% chance of reforming, the weather has a high chance of formation in the next 48 hours.
The system could then drift west or northwest over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week.
Although it is not expected to directly impact South Texas, residents are advised to keep a close watch.
Monday marks the first day of hurricane season.
