Residents in the Crossroads will need to bear one more chilly morning to reach the weekend, which is expected to bring temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Victoria and surrounding counties are in a freeze warning through Thursday afternoon, and residents should expect temperatures as low as 22 degrees Wednesday night, said Hayley Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
The region is also under a wind chill warning. Wind chill could make temperatures in the Crossroads feel as cold as the upper teens.
Adams advised motorists to be alert for slick spots during the night and in their morning commutes as any water on roads is likely to freeze.
"Most of the ice should quickly evaporate in the morning as the temperatures pick up and the sun comes out, but people should still be vigilant for any pockets of ice that could be out there," she said.
Adams said Wednesday morning should be the last day for slick roads during the current winter storm.
On Thursday, residents should expect a wind chill in the 20s but a surface temp in the 30s. In the afternoon, Adams said the temperature will hover around the mid-30s for most of the day.
Precipitation on Thursday is not likely but could come from the west of the region, which is expecting wintry precipitation similar to what the Crossroads saw Monday and Tuesday.
On Friday, mid-to-upper 40s are expected, and the weekend could see temperatures in the 50s.
Next week kicks off with temperatures in the 60s on Monday, Adams said.
"There will be a small cold front later in the week next week, but the region will mostly be through with this event," she said.
