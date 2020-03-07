The South Texas coast is at a high risk of rip currents Saturday through midnight.
The rip currents come from a long period swell into the middle Texas coastal waters, according to the National Weather Service. The risk runs along the coast for Loyola Beach to Port O’Connor.
Rip currents can be dangerous for swimming, especially long piers and jetties, according to the national weather service.
If a swimmer is caught in a rip current they should swim parallel to shore to get out of the current.
