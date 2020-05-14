Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to start sweeping through the region Friday night as an upper-level disturbance moves out of Mexico.
The risk of severe thunderstorms in the Crossroads increased from a marginal to slight risk on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Large hail and damaging winds are of main concern, as well as an isolated tornado threat.
Hail could reach up to 1 inch in diameter and cause damage to vehicles, vegetation and roofing shingles, according to the weather service's forecast.
The region also might experience winds up to 60 miles per hour, which could create dangerous driving conditions and cause structure damage or trees to fall, producing isolated to scattered power outages.
As the activity moves eastward through the weekend, conditions will transition to a heavy rain and a possible flooding event.
Two to 3 inches of rain is expected through Saturday, with higher amounts isolated in some areas.
Much of the region is currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions that decrease the threat of flooding, but high rainfall could still result in localized flooding.
Quick ponding of water could increase the risk of hydroplaning on roadways and may prompt brief road closures.
