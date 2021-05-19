VICTORIA COUNTY
- Parts of the Guadalupe River near downtown Victoria are forecast to reach 29.2 feet of depth by end-of-day Saturday. Water levels are expected to reach moderate stage, or above 27 feet, by Thursday afternoon.
- Parts of the Guadalupe River near Bloomington are forecast to reach 26.9 feet of depth by Sunday. Water levels are expected to reach moderate stage, or above 24 feet, by end-of-day Thursday.
- Parts of Garcitas Creek near Inez reached the major stage with a depth at 24.3 feet Wednesday. Water levels are expected to decrease slightly through Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY
- Parts of the Navidad River near Strane Park reached moderate stage Wednesday with a reported 28 feet of depth. Water levels are expected to increase to nearly 30 feet before dropping sharply Friday afternoon.
- Parts of the Navidad River near Morales reached the minor stage at 29.52 feet of depth Wednesday. Water levels are expected to reach moderate stage with a forecast depth of 31.9 feet Thursday afternoon before sharply decreasing to normal levels.
- Parts of the Lavaca River near Edna are forecast to reach 26.1 feet by Thursday, which is in moderate stage. Water levels are expected to steadily decrease to normal levels by Friday afternoon.
- East Mustang Creek near Louise reached 20.5 feet of depth on Wednesday. Water levels are expected to steadily fall to a normal level by Saturday.
LAVACA COUNTY
- Parts of the Navidad River at Sublime reached the major flooding stage with a reported 27.6 feet of depth. Water levels are expected to fall steadily to normal levels by Thursday.
- Parts of the Navidad River near Speaks reached 22.7 feet of depth on Wednesday. Water levels are expected to rise to 26.1 feet, which is in the minor stage of flooding, before falling sharply to normal levels by Friday.
SOURCE: National Weather Service
