Scattered showers and warm temperatures are coming Tuesday.
A 40% chance for rain and high of 78 degrees are predicted for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That 40% chance for rain is forecast to continue through the evening with a low of 54 degrees.
Wednesday should be cooler with a low of 58 degrees and 60% chance for rain.
That night, a low of 51 degrees is expected with a 70% chance for rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.