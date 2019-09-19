Scattered storms and showers were expected to bring some rain to the Crossroads on Thursday.
With a 40% chance for rain, the day was predicted to be nevertheless hot with a high of 96 degrees and heat index of 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance for rain was forecast to dip to 20% that night with a low of 78 degrees.
A 30% chance for rain was predicted for Friday with a high of 93 degrees and heat index as hot as 105 degrees.
That night, a 20% chance for rain was expected to continue with a low of 77 degrees.
