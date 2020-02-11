Scattered showers Tuesday are predicted to intensify overnight.
A 50% chance for rain during the day is expected to increase to an 80% chance overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Cloudy skies and a high of 53 degrees are also expected for the day.
Tuesday night, should also be cool with a low of 50 degrees, and between a tenth and quarter inch of rain is expected to fall.
Wednesday, morning rains could be significant with a 90% chance for rain and high of 63 degrees.
That rain is predicted to taper off by the evening with an overnight low of 45 degrees.
