Chance showers and hot temperatures were forecast through the first of the week.

Despite a 20% chance of rain and storms Monday, the day was expected to be hot with a high of 96 degrees and heat index value of 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A 7-15 mph wind and 21-mph gusts were also forecast.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of 76 degrees were predicted for that night.

Tuesday, the chance for rain was expected to increase to 30% with a high of 95 degrees and heat index of 105 degrees.

A 20% chance for rain and 76-degree low were forecast for that night.

Wednesday, there was a 30% chance for rain with mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.

The evening was to be partly cloudy with a low of 75 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

