Chance showers and hot temperatures were forecast through the first of the week.
Despite a 20% chance of rain and storms Monday, the day was expected to be hot with a high of 96 degrees and heat index value of 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A 7-15 mph wind and 21-mph gusts were also forecast.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 76 degrees were predicted for that night.
Tuesday, the chance for rain was expected to increase to 30% with a high of 95 degrees and heat index of 105 degrees.
A 20% chance for rain and 76-degree low were forecast for that night.
Wednesday, there was a 30% chance for rain with mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.
The evening was to be partly cloudy with a low of 75 degrees.
