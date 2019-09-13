Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

Sunshine and rain were expected in the Crossroads for Friday.

Despite a 20% chance for rain, mainly before 1 p.m., the day was expected to reach 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 74 degrees were forecast for that night.

Saturday was predicted to be sunny and hot with a high of 98 degrees and a low of 74 degrees that night.

Sunday, there was a 30% chance for rain predicted with mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.

That night, a 20% chance for rain was forecast to linger with partly cloudy skies and a low of 75 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.