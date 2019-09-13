Sunshine and rain were expected in the Crossroads for Friday.
Despite a 20% chance for rain, mainly before 1 p.m., the day was expected to reach 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 74 degrees were forecast for that night.
Saturday was predicted to be sunny and hot with a high of 98 degrees and a low of 74 degrees that night.
Sunday, there was a 30% chance for rain predicted with mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.
That night, a 20% chance for rain was forecast to linger with partly cloudy skies and a low of 75 degrees.
