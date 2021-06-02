Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are expected today with most occurring this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A few storms could become strong to severe.
Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, light southeasterly winds, and a high of 87.
A low of 71 is forecast tonight.
A flood warning remains in place along the Guadalupe River.
