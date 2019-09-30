high risk of dangerous rip currents

There is a HIGH risk for dangerous rip currents at Gulf-facing beaches through Tuesday evening.  This will result in dangerous swimming conditions, especially near piers and jetties.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

Isolated showers were expected to continue through much of the week with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

A 40% chance for rain was forecast for Monday with a high of 90 degrees and a heat index as hot as 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, there was a high risk for rip currents with a coastal flood advisory issued through Tuesday evening along the Crossroads coast.

"Tide levels continue to run 1 to 1.5 feet above astronomical normals for the Middle Texas coast," according to the weather service. "Two high tide cycles are occurring each day with the higher of the highs in the afternoon or early evening. This higher tide time is when the most tidal overflow is expected leading to some minor coastal flooding."

That night, a 20% chance for rain and a low of 76 degrees were predicted.

Wednesday, a 20% chance for precipitation was predicted to continue with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 76 degrees that night.

Thursday, a 30% chance for rain was forecast with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 75 degrees that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.