Isolated showers were expected to continue through much of the week with high temperatures in the mid-90s.
A 40% chance for rain was forecast for Monday with a high of 90 degrees and a heat index as hot as 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Additionally, there was a high risk for rip currents with a coastal flood advisory issued through Tuesday evening along the Crossroads coast.
"Tide levels continue to run 1 to 1.5 feet above astronomical normals for the Middle Texas coast," according to the weather service. "Two high tide cycles are occurring each day with the higher of the highs in the afternoon or early evening. This higher tide time is when the most tidal overflow is expected leading to some minor coastal flooding."
That night, a 20% chance for rain and a low of 76 degrees were predicted.
Wednesday, a 20% chance for precipitation was predicted to continue with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 76 degrees that night.
Thursday, a 30% chance for rain was forecast with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 75 degrees that night.
