Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected for Wednesday and through the remaining week.
The University of Houston-Victoria delayed its opening Wednesday to 10 a.m. for weather concerns.
A 30% chance for rain and a high of 94 degrees were predicted for the day and through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday, there was to be a 60% chance for rain and storms mostly after 1 p.m. with a high of 94 degrees. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain was predicted to fall.
That night, a 30% chance for rain was predicted with a low of 78 degrees.
Friday, a 40% chance for rain was expected with a high of 92 degrees.
That night, a 20% chance for rain and low of 77 degrees were forecast.
