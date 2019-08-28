Chance storms and broiling temperatures were forecast for Wednesday in the Crossroads.
A 30% chance for rain was expected with a high of 98 degrees and heat index of 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, a 20% chance for rain was predicted with partly cloudy skies and a low of 77 degrees.
Thursday, there was to be a 20% chance for rain with mostly sunny skies and a high of 99 degrees. The heat index could reach 107 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 78 degrees were predicted for that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.