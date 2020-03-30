Scattered showers are predicted for Monday.
A 30% chance for rain and high of 82 degrees are forecast for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could reach 21 mph.
That night, a low of 67 degrees is expected.
Tuesday, partly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees is forecast.
That night, a low of 56 degrees are partly cloudy skies are forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.