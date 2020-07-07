Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday.
A 20% chance for precipitation is expected for the day with a high 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Heat index values could reach near 110 degrees in the Crossroads with a 107 degree value expected in Victoria.
That night should be mostly cloudy with a low of 73 degrees.
Wednesday, a high of 97 degrees is forecast with sunny skies and heat index values comparable to Tuesday.
