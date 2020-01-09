Scattered showers are predicted to begin Thursday with more powerful storms expected the next evening.
A 20% chance for rain and high of 78 degrees are forecast for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds between 9 and 14 mph with gusts as powerful as 29 mph are also predicted through the afternoon and evening.
That evening, temperatures should dip to 66 degrees, and a 20% chance for rain is expected to continue.
Friday, the chance for rain is 50% with cloudy skies and a high of 79 degrees.
Winds are expected to reach 19 to 24 mph by late afternoon with gusts as strong as 32 mph.
Between 19 and 24 inches of rain could fall.
Friday night, the chance for rain is 80%, and gusts could reach 26 mph.
Saturday should be clear with a high of 61 degrees
