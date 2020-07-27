Chance storms and scattered rain are forecast for the Crossroads on Monday.
A 50% chance for rain and storms is predicted with partly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Between a tenth and quarter inch of rain is expected to fall.
A slight chance for storms and rain is forecast to continue overnight with a low of 76 degrees.
Tuesday should bring more scattered storms with a high of 92 degrees.
