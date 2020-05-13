Generic_Weather5.jpg
Scattered storms and showers could continue Wednesday and Thursday.

A 30% chance for rain Wednesday could mean isolated showers and storms mainly before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees are also predicted.

The day before, isolated storms and showers brought rain to the area.

Wednesday night, a 20% chance for rain is expected with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 74 degrees.

Strong winds are also forecast for the day and evening.

Thursday, a 30% chance for rain is forecast.

Cloudy skies are predicted to gradually turn mostly sunny.

The high is expected to reach 90 degrees.

That night, more rain could come, and a 20% chance for precipitation is predicted with a low of 73 degrees.

