Scattered storms and showers could continue Wednesday and Thursday.
A 30% chance for rain Wednesday could mean isolated showers and storms mainly before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 87 degrees are also predicted.
The day before, isolated storms and showers brought rain to the area.
Wednesday night, a 20% chance for rain is expected with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 74 degrees.
Strong winds are also forecast for the day and evening.
Thursday, a 30% chance for rain is forecast.
Cloudy skies are predicted to gradually turn mostly sunny.
The high is expected to reach 90 degrees.
That night, more rain could come, and a 20% chance for precipitation is predicted with a low of 73 degrees.
