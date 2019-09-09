Scattered showers and mostly sunny skies were in store for the Crossroads for Monday and much of the week.
With a 30% chance for rain and storms, Monday was expected to reach a high of 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A 30% chance for precipitation was expected to continue that night with a low of 77 degrees.
Tuesday, there was to be a 40% chance for rain with a high of 94 degrees.
That night, the chance for rain was predicted to drop to 20% with a low of 77 degrees.
