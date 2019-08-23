Showers and thunderstorms were expected Friday with high temperatures in the 90s.
A 40% chance for precipitation was forecast with a high of 96 degrees and heat index values as high as 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, the chance for rain was expected to drop to 20% with a low of 77 degrees and partly cloudy skies.
Saturday, there was again a 40% chance for rain and storms. Temperatures were expected to reach 97 degrees with a heat index as hot as 107 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 78 degrees were forecast for that night.
Sunday, a 20% chance for rain and a high of 98 degrees were predicted.
Sunday night was expected to bring a low of 79 degrees.
